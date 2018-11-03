EC working as B Team of BJP: AAP

Terming the as the "B team of BJP", the Party on Saturday attacked the poll body for misusing its power under BJP's pressure.

Party and Delhi's Deputy told media that voting is a fundamental right and the citizens are being deprived of it.

"The voting rights of about 10 lakh people were snatched due to EC's conspiracy. It looks like the EC is working as B team of the BJP," he said.

convener and had met on Friday and had alleged that names of party supporters had been deleted from the voters' list.

--IANS

nks/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)