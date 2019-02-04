Kumaraswamy backs Mamata's protest against CBI

and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader on Monday offered his support to his counterpart in her protest against the

"What happened in is an attack on a state's federal rights guaranteed by our Constitution. We stand with CM," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Banerjee has been staging a protest against the (CBI) in Kolkata since Sunday against its attempt to question in connection with a Ponzi scheme case.

called the CBI's methods "unconstitutional" and alleged that similar situations were faced during the Emergency days (1975-77).

"I am shocked on learning about the rushing to arrest the Police and subsequent developments in West Bengal. The country has faced similar kind of unconstitutional methods during the Emergency.

"The situation in West Bengal is similar to that of the Emergency days," Gowda tweeted.

--IANS

bha/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)