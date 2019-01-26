Lance Naik Nazir Ahmed Wani's widow receives Ashoka Chakra

The widow of Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani, who shot dead two terrorists in before getting killed, on Friday received the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry award, awarded to her husband at the celebrations here.

On the 70th on Friday, a teary-eyed Mahajabeen, a and mother of two who was accompanied by Wani's mother, received the award from

Belonging to the 34th Battalion of Rashtriya Rifles, Wani had returned to the mainstream abandoning militancy. He was killed in an intense gunfight in Hirapur village near Batgund in the on November 25 after eliminating two terrorists.

Those killed by Wani included the of the and a foreign terrorist. He was then hit by several bullets, including in his head. He also injured another terrorist before succumbing to his

Wani had joined the Army's 162 (Territorial Army/Home and Hearth) Light Infantry in 2004.

He was conferred with Sena Medal for gallantry twice in 2007 and 2018. The 2018 Sena Medal was given for eliminating a terrorist from very close range.

A resident of Cheki Ashmuji of district in Jammu and Kashmir, Wani is survived by his wife and two sons, Athar (20) and Shaid (18).

