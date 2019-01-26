Lance Naik Nazir Ahmed Wani's widow receives Ashoka Chakra

-
The widow of Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani, who shot dead two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir before getting killed, on Friday received the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry award, awarded to her husband at the Republic Day celebrations here.
On the 70th Republic Day on Friday, a teary-eyed Mahajabeen, a teacher and mother of two who was accompanied by Wani's mother, received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind.
Belonging to the 34th Battalion of Rashtriya Rifles, Wani had returned to the mainstream abandoning militancy. He was killed in an intense gunfight in Hirapur village near Batgund in the Kashmir Valley on November 25 after eliminating two terrorists.
Those killed by Wani included the district commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba and a foreign terrorist. He was then hit by several bullets, including in his head. He also injured another terrorist before succumbing to his injuries.
Wani had joined the Army's 162 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army/Home and Hearth) Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry in 2004.
He was conferred with Sena Medal for gallantry twice in 2007 and 2018. The 2018 Sena Medal was given for eliminating a terrorist from very close range.
A resident of Cheki Ashmuji of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, Wani is survived by his wife and two sons, Athar (20) and Shaid (18).
