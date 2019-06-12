No information on Deputy Speaker post for YSRCP: GVL

Rao on Tuesday called on Y.S. Jagan Mohan but made it clear that he has no information if the post of of Lok Sabha was offered to Party.

The told reporters after meeting Jagan at the latter's official residence that it was a courtesy call and that they did not discuss

said he did not know as to which party would be offered Deputy Speaker's post. He said this would be decided by the BJP leadership.

The BJP said he did not know if the post was or will be offered to Party (YSRCP) led by Jagan

His reaction was sought on reports that as both the and declined the offer of Deputy Speaker's post, YSRCP, the third biggest opposition party, would be offered the post.

YSRCP, which stormed to power in with a landslide majority, also won 22 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Narasimha Rao, who felicitated with a 'shawl', said he congratulated him on certain decisions taken by him after assuming the office. He said they discussed the issues related to the development of the state.

--IANS

ms/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)