No information on Deputy Speaker post for YSRCP: GVL

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson G.V.L. Narasimha Rao on Tuesday called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy but made it clear that he has no information if the post of Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha was offered to YSR Congress Party.
The BJP MP told reporters after meeting Jagan Reddy at the latter's official residence that it was a courtesy call and that they did not discuss politics.
Narasimha Rao said he did not know as to which party would be offered Deputy Speaker's post. He said this would be decided by the BJP leadership.
The BJP leader said he did not know if the post was or will be offered to YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) led by Jagan Reddy.
His reaction was sought on reports that as both the Congress and DMK declined the offer of Deputy Speaker's post, YSRCP, the third biggest opposition party, would be offered the post.
YSRCP, which stormed to power in Andhra Pradesh with a landslide majority, also won 22 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
Narasimha Rao, who felicitated Jagan Reddy with a 'shawl', said he congratulated him on certain decisions taken by him after assuming the office. He said they discussed the issues related to the development of the state.
