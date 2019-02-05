Priyanka Gandhi gets room at AICC next to Rahul

Vadra, the newest fifth generation member of the Gandhi-Nehru family to plunge into active politics, will function from a room at the headquarters here next to the office of her brother and party as she prepares to take charge as Secretary in charge of East.

The room, made spic and span, was allotted to her on Tuesday, a day after she returned from the US. It will serve as her base to bring about a change in the fortunes of the party in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

It has pictures of former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira and and also of There is a picture of on the table and she may decide to add more pictures.

It is the same room which used as his office till his elevation as the party in December 2017. A name plate with her designation has been put outside the room.

sources said it was not clear when she will formally take charge of her office at 24, Akbar Road but a meeting of Secretaries had been convened on February 7 by Rahul Gandhi.

There has been a buzz in the since her formal entry into and her appointment as the Secretary in-charge of eastern last month. Party workers are expected to throng the the day she formally assumes office.

The room has in the past been occupied by several Congress leaders including A.K. Antony, Janardan Dwivedi and Suhshil Kumar Shinde.

Party sources said she will decide on her team and staff after taking charge of the office but there is speculation that and Mahila Congress chief would be part of her team.

It remains to be seen how often will visit her office.

Rahul Gandhi, who was appointed in 2007 and later in 2013, came to the office a few times every month depending on his schedule and engagements.

The meeting on Thursday is expected to be Priyanka Gandhi's first meeting with the party office-bearers at and they would chalk out the roadmap and strategies for the Lok Sabha elections.

After her return from the US, met Rahul Gandhi on Monday. The meeting was also attended by Jyotiraditya Scindia, who has been given charge of west

Charismatic and ebullient, Priyanka Gandhi faces a challenging task to revive the Congress in Uttar Pradesh as it could win only two Lok Sabha seats there in 2014 and the party is battling it out alone as the and have kept it out of their alliance.

Party leaders have indicated that Priyanka Gandhi would not confine herself to Uttar Pradesh and campaign in other parts of the country as well.

--IANS

and-ps/vsc/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)