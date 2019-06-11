Roadside bombing in Afghanistan kills 6

At least six people of a family were killed in a roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's province on Tuesday, officials said.

The blast occurred at 9 a.m. in district when a civilian vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb planted by militants. Two women, two young men and two children died on the spot, security officials were cited as saying by TOLO News.

All the victims were members of a family, said

No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

