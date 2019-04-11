JUST IN
Ugandans impressed by Indian enthusiasm in elections

IANS  |  Ghaziabad 

A four-member Uganda delegation witnessed the Lok Sabha election process here on Thursday and were clearly impressed by the keen interest shown by voters to pick their new MP.

After visiting several polling booths in Indirapuram and elsewhere, Aisha B. Lugeba, Deputy Chairperson of the Uganda Election Commission, told IANS: "I noticed the enthusiasm in Indian voters while casting their vote. It is a high level of democracy."

One official, Ahebwe Justin Mugabi, said: "We will implement some of the good things we see here."

