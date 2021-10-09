CWC meeting to be held on Oct 16 to 'discuss current political situation'

-
ALSO READ
K C Venugopal, Ajay Maken to visit Rajasthan Cong office on Sunday
'Told my leader everything,' says Chhattisgarh CM amid leadership tussle
Rahul Gandhi arrives in Kerala's Wayanad constituency for 2-day visit
He will visit Chhattisgarh next week: Baghel after meeting Rahul
AICC calls Punjab Congress Legislative Party meeting on Saturday
-
Top Congress leadership will gather here on October 16, deliberate on the current political situation and decide on the organisational elections at a meeting of the party's Working Committee.
The meeting has been convened after demands from some quarters within the party to discuss important issues, including some defections in the recent past.
Former leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad had also written to the Congress president to convene a meeting of the CWC soon.
AICC general secretary K C Venugopal tweeted, "A meeting of the Congress Working Committee will be held on Saturday, the 16th October, 2021 at 10 am at AICC Office, 24, Akbar Road, New Delhi to discuss current political situation, forthcoming assembly elections and organisational elections."
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU