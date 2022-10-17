Delhi has become the crime capital: Deputy CM Manish sisodia writes to LG

Citing the criminal incidents rising in the capital over a few days, Deputy Chief Minister of on Sunday wrote a letter to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinay Kumar Saxena. " has become the 'crime' capital", Deputy CM in his letter.

While raising questions about the law and order situation in Delhi, appealed to LG to pay attention to the detoriating law and order situation of the capital.

"Two days ago in Delhi's Baljeet Nagar, a youth named Nitish was beaten to death by goons in broad daylight. The goons are absconding after the murder and the police are only apprising the family of appropriate action. It is heart-wrenching to think of what must be going on for his family at this time", Deputy CM in his letter.

"Last week, a 25-year-old man Manish was brutally stabbed to death in Sunder Nagri. Earlier, 17-year-old Shivam, who was returning after seeing the fair on Dussehra, was stabbed to death in Jahangir Puri. I read in the media that the killers wanted to dominate the area, so they killed the innocent", Sisodia added.

Notably, a 25-year-old Manish was allegedly murdered by stabbing on Saturday evening in the Sunder Nagri area. This incident was captured in the CCTV. A case for murder and other relevant sections were lodged at Nand Nagri police station. The accused were arrested and produced before the court on October 2.

"A week before this, a case of gang rape with a girl child inside government school premises in the capital aired. This week, criminals committed a double murder in the Bhalswa Dairy area to increase followers on a social media platform. It seems that has become a 'crime capital'. Criminals have no fear of law and order", the letter stated.

"The Constitution has given you the responsibility of maintaining law and order in Delhi, Delhi Police reports directly to you. I request you to give some attention to this also. If you spend even a little time in monitoring the functioning of Delhi Police and fixing the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi, then it will also benefit the citizens of Delhi", Sisodia underlined in his letter.

This is not the first time that the Deputy CM of Delhi and LG has entered into a fray of 'Letter Series'.

Earlier, on October 4, Deputy Chief Minister wrote a letter to the Lieutenant Governor and indicted the LG of bypassing the elected government.

A day before this, on October 3, the Lieutenant Governor had written a letter to CM Kejriwal and underlined that on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the Chief Minister or any minister of the Delhi government did not reach Rajghat. "While the President, Prime Minister, and Vice President were present there, it seems to be a case of a deliberate breach of protocol", LG wrote.

