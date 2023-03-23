Maha Assembly: BJP, Sena members target Rahul Gandhi over Savarkar remarks

-
ALSO READ
Savarkar theme park, museum to come up in Nashik: Maha Minister Lodha
Row over Rahul's remarks on Savarkar: Chapter closed now, says Jairam
Those who made no contribution should not question Savarkar: Assam CM
BJP set to unveil Savarkar's photo at K'taka Assembly hall, Cong protests
After Rahul's phone call, Sanjay Raut says such gestures becoming rare
-
Members of the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena combine on Thursday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra Assembly, accusing him of making derogatory remarks against Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, and sought the Speaker's permission to move a resolution against him.
Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik raised the issue saying Gandhi has repeatedly insulted Savarkar, while his party colleague Sanjay Shirsat sought the permission of the chair to move a resolution against the Congress MP.
Who has given him the right to insult freedom fighters? We want your permission to move a resolution against Rahul Gandhi, Shirsat said.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashish Shelar demanded an apology from Gandhi.
When Congress' Balasaheb Thorat demanded that he be allowed to speak, Shelar asked if Thorat would apologise.
Treasury benches' members then walked to the well and shouted, Rahul Gandhi hai hai. Gali gali mai shor hai, Rahul Gandhi chor hai.
This led to the House being adjourned twice first for 10 minutes, then for half an hour.
Amid the din, Thorat demanded that he be allowed to speak, while legislators Varsha Gaikwad and Amit Deshmukh trooped to the well to counter the protesting members.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 14:06 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU