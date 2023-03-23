Maha Assembly: BJP, Sena members target Rahul Gandhi over Savarkar remarks

JUST IN
Rahul Gandhi's remarks harm Congress, party sinking: Kiren Rijiju
Business Standard

Members of the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena combine targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra Assembly, accusing him of making derogatory remarks against Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar

Topics
Maharashtra Assembly | Rahul Gandhi | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Members of the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena combine on Thursday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra Assembly, accusing him of making derogatory remarks against Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, and sought the Speaker's permission to move a resolution against him.

Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik raised the issue saying Gandhi has repeatedly insulted Savarkar, while his party colleague Sanjay Shirsat sought the permission of the chair to move a resolution against the Congress MP.

Who has given him the right to insult freedom fighters? We want your permission to move a resolution against Rahul Gandhi, Shirsat said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashish Shelar demanded an apology from Gandhi.

When Congress' Balasaheb Thorat demanded that he be allowed to speak, Shelar asked if Thorat would apologise.

Treasury benches' members then walked to the well and shouted, Rahul Gandhi hai hai. Gali gali mai shor hai, Rahul Gandhi chor hai.

This led to the House being adjourned twice first for 10 minutes, then for half an hour.

Amid the din, Thorat demanded that he be allowed to speak, while legislators Varsha Gaikwad and Amit Deshmukh trooped to the well to counter the protesting members.

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 14:06 IST

