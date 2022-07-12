Poster war over welcoming the PM between BJP and JMM breaks out in Deoghar

-
A poster war has broken out between rivals BJP and JMM, with both political parties splashing this sleepy little pilgrim town with rival saffron and green posters both welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The BJP's saffron-colored posters have only Prime Minister Narendra Modi on it with the image of Deoghar Jyotirlinga on it.
While Jharhand state government and JMM posters have Prime Minister Modi along with Chief Minister Hemant Soren figuring prominently on green coloured posters, the colour preferred by the tribal party.
JMM's posters say Johar (Santhali for welcome) PM Narendra Modi, BJP has chosen the Sanskrit word Swagatham which too means welcome.
The 'war' over welcoming the Prime Minister seems to be an exercise in muscle flexing between the two rivals, where neither wish to concede exclusive eye-ball space to the other.
JMM is in an ally of Congress and has formed a government in alliance with it. While states routinely put up posters and buntings welcoming the Prime Minister or the President to their states, rival parties rarely put up their own posters welcoming the PM.
JMM has also put up its green colored flags with its founder Shibu Soren along with its bow and arrow symbol along the route of Modi's road show.
To counter this, the BJP has set up many stages with performers across the route featuring its several wings - youth, women, farmers.
Several stages have also been put by local communities such as tribal, Sahu samaj and others with support from the BJP.
Among these posters, another regional outfit, the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), once an ally of BJP has also put up its tricolored green-red-blue flags to mark its presence.
The Prime Minister will on Tuesday lay foundation stones for various development projects including an airport here. He will also be visiting the Saiva cult Jyotirlingya temple 'Baidyanath Dham' here.
