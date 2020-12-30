JUST IN
Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt for rising unemployment, inflation in India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government for rising unemployment in the country, inflation, and attack on farmers

ANI  |  General News 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government for rising unemployment in the country.

Citing a media report about the job losses during the month of November in the country, the Congress leader tweeted, "Youth is hit by unemployment, the public is being tortured by inflation, attack on farmers by "friends'" (Mitro) law, this is Modi government (Yuva par berozagaaree kee maar, Janata par mahangaee ka atyaachaar, Kisaan par 'mitron' vaale qaanoonon ka vaar, Yahee hai modee sarakaar)."

On Monday, Congress leader demanded that the new agriculture farm laws should be repealed and added that the country can never become self-reliant without the self-reliant farmer.

The former Congress chief left for Italy on Sunday a day before his party's foundation day, triggering attacks by BJP leaders.

First Published: Wed, December 30 2020. 06:59 IST

