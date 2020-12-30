Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt for rising unemployment, inflation in India

-
ALSO READ
Find solutions to problems being faced by youth: Rahul Gandhi to govt
Govt showing people buoyant dreams despite its failures: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt on state of economy, unemployment
BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for making allegations against PM CARES fund
Narendra Modi scared of disclosing who donated to PM Cares: Rahul Gandhi
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government for rising unemployment in the country.
Citing a media report about the job losses during the month of November in the country, the Congress leader tweeted, "Youth is hit by unemployment, the public is being tortured by inflation, attack on farmers by "friends'" (Mitro) law, this is Modi government (Yuva par berozagaaree kee maar, Janata par mahangaee ka atyaachaar, Kisaan par 'mitron' vaale qaanoonon ka vaar, Yahee hai modee sarakaar)."
On Monday, Congress leader demanded that the new agriculture farm laws should be repealed and added that the country can never become self-reliant without the self-reliant farmer.
The former Congress chief left for Italy on Sunday a day before his party's foundation day, triggering attacks by BJP leaders.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU