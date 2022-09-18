Under Modi, BJP has emerged as an organisation serving humanity: Nadda

-
Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the BJP has emerged as an organisation working for humanity, party president J P Nadda said on Saturday as he inaugurated various welfare programmes to mark the prime minister's birthday.
The BJP president inaugurated an exhibition, a blood donation drive and other programmes at the party headquarters here.
BJP workers are celebrating Modi's birthday by organising a 'Seva Pakhwada' (service fortnight), Nadda said.
As part of the fortnight, the party is distributing equipment among differently-abled people, promoting khadi products and organising free health check-up camps.
Prime Minister Modi's life is dedicated to human service and therefore, the BJP organises 'Seva Pakhwada' to mark his birthday. Under his leadership, the BJP has emerged as an organisation serving humanity and not merely a political party, Nadda told reporters.
The BJP will also organise cleanliness drives, exhibitions showing everything about the PM's life from his childhood adventures to his political career, and free health check-up camps across the country, he said.
The BJP has been celebrating Modi's birthday as 'Seva Diwas' (Day of Service) for years.
This year, BJP workers will also organise 'Unity in Diversity' festivals across districts to send out the message of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' (One India, Great India) to people.
As part of these festivals, BJP functionaries will identify a state different from theirs and adopt its language and culture for a day.
