2 killed, 25 injured as blast rocks mosque in Pakistan

A powerful explosion ripped through a mosque ahead of Friday prayers in Pakistan, killing at least two persons and injuring 25 others in the restive province, police said.

The blast, trigerred through an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), targeted the in Pashtunabad area of the provincial capital Quetta, they said.

No group has claimed responsibility of the attack.

So far two persons were killed and 25 others injured in the attack, The Express Tribune reported.

(DIG) Quetta said that the blast occurred just before the Friday prayers started.

The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta.

Dr and condemned the terrorist attack in Quetta.

Alvi expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and prayed for the early recuperation of those injured in the incident.

Khan directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical treatment facilities to them.

A said that the death toll could rise as it was a powerful explosion.

Chief Minister condemned the blast and summoned a report on the incident. He expressed grief over the deaths and multiple caused by the blast.

The blast came days after terrorists attacked the Pearl luxury hotel in the port city of in Balochistan, killing at least eight persons, including four civilians and a Navy soldier.

Balochistan, which borders and Iran, is Pakistan's largest and poorest province, rife with ethnic, sectarian and separatist insurgencies.

At least 20 people were killed and 48 others injured last month in a blast at a fruit and vegetable market in Quetta's Hazarganji area. The attack was claimed by the terror group.

On April 18, unidentified gunmen donning uniforms of paramilitary soldiers massacred at least 14 passengers, including Navy personnel, after forcing them to disembark from buses on a highway in

is investing heavily in Balochistan under the USD 60 billion China- Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The CPEC, launched in 2015, is a planned network of roads, railways and linking China's resource-rich Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region with Pakistan's strategic Port on the

