5 new medical colleges to be opened in UP this month: Minister

Five new medical colleges will be opened by the end of this month in Uttar Pradesh, Medical Education Minister Ashutosh Tandon said Wednesday.

He said 1,000 medical seats will also be increased in the state this year from the present 1,990.

"New medical colleges will be opened in Shahjahanpur, Ayodhya, Basti, Ferozabad and Bahraich districts," Tandon told reporters during his visit to Vrindaban.

After coming to power, the Yogi Adityanath government had announced setting up of 13 medical colleges in the state, of which eight has already started to function and five will be opened this month.

"Since Independence there were only 13 medical college in the state but the BJP government has opened 13 more in the last two years under the steward leadership of Yogi Adityanath," he added.

Sharing details of the increase in the number of seats, Tandon said while the five new medical colleges have been allotted 100 seats each, the Government Institute of Medical Sciences in Greater Noida and Badayun Medical College have also been allotted 100 seats each. Further, 300 seats more seats have been allotted in the medical colleges for the Economically Weaker Sections or EWS category.

