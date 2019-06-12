Assault on doctors in Kolkata: IMA asks state units to stage protests on Friday

In the wake of a reported assault on doctors at a hospital in Kolkata, the (IMA) has directed the members of all its state branches to stage protests and wear black badges on Friday.

In a communique to all its state presidents and secretaries, the IMA has asked them to organise demonstrations in front of the district collectors' offices from 10 am to 12 noon on Friday and hand over a memorandum addressed to the to the collectors in every district.

The (DMA) has also urged its members to observe a "Black Day" against the brutal attack on Thursday.

"The state branches are expected to release a press statement on Friday expressing solidarity with the resident doctors and condemning the violence. The statement also should emphatically demand a central Act on violence against doctors and hospitals," the communique said.

Simultaneously, all the local branches and individual members of the IMA will send an appeal to the and the Union home minister, demanding a central Act on violence against doctors and hospitals.

The IMA has also urged its state branches to communicate the information to the government doctors' organisations of the states, request for their support and issue a press statement to this effect.

"The gruesome incident in NRS Medical College, is of barbaric nature. IMA condemns the violence perpetrated on a young doctor. The entire medical fraternity expresses solidarity with the resident doctors who are on strike. The hereby declares All India Protest Day on Friday," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)