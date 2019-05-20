BJP will grow in T'gana as it did in West Bengal: Laxman

Hailing the exit polls which forecast a return of the NDA government, K Laxman Monday said his party would grow in the state in the way it believes it has done in

"The results are now in EVMs. Whatever surveys and exit polls say, our party emphatically said on the basis of our activists who work on the ground that we would win over 300 (Lok Sabha seats).

Yesterdays exit polls are the beginning. 'Ram Rajya' is going to come again. Exit polls clearly prove that," he told reporters here.

The opposition parties, who held divergent views and crossed swords till the other day, were coming together with the sole agenda of defeating Modi, he alleged.

Laxman expressed confidence that BJP would get a simple majority on its own.

Alleging that promoted the of violence, he said BJP workers valiantly fought against it.

" and the Left parties will lose badly in that state, he claimed.

People of Bengal are supporting BJP today. The situation in that state is going to be repeated in Telangana. Here also, and Communists are unable to take on TRS," Laxman said.

He hoped both and Telangana would be free from the rule of the two "Chandras" (Telangana K and N Chandrababu Naidu).

Hitting out at Naidu, he alleged that the "shamelessly" put the party, founded by late N T on the plank of self respect of Telugus and against the anti- "at the feet of Sonia Gandhi"(UPA chairperson).

Slamming Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao, the BJP leader said he had quoted terror mastermind as having said that not even a mosquito died in the surgical strikes carried out on terror camps in

"That means the confidence which he (Rao) had in Masood Azhar, he does not have in our government and soldiers. He should bow his in shame," Laxman said.

He said the NDA government had an uncompromising attitude towards national security.

Meanwhile, said the Lok Sabha election was not a cakewalk for in Telangana, as projected in the exit poll results.

"Exit polls are essentially prepared and presented by those people with wishful thinking.

Secondly, this is also an attempt to create some kind of uncertainty and create a context of confusion among fence sitters and small parties and more importantly, the regional parties.

(the exit polls say) "BJP is coming to power and therefore, you (regional parties) all come and (join hands)" he told PTI.

Polling for the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana was held in the first phase on April 11.

