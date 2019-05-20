BJP will grow in T'gana as it did in West Bengal: Laxman

Hailing the exit polls which forecast a return of the NDA government, BJP Telangana president K Laxman Monday said his party would grow in the state in the way it believes it has done in West Bengal.
"The results are now in EVMs. Whatever surveys and exit polls say, our party emphatically said on the basis of our activists who work on the ground that we would win over 300 (Lok Sabha seats).
Yesterdays exit polls are the beginning. 'Ram Rajya' is going to come again. Exit polls clearly prove that," he told reporters here.
The opposition parties, who held divergent views and crossed swords till the other day, were coming together with the sole agenda of defeating Modi, he alleged.
Laxman expressed confidence that BJP would get a simple majority on its own.
Alleging that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee promoted the politics of violence, he said BJP workers valiantly fought against it.
"Congress and the Left parties will lose badly in that state, he claimed.
People of Bengal are supporting BJP today. The situation in that state is going to be repeated in Telangana. Here also, Congress and Communists are unable to take on TRS," Laxman said.
He hoped both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana would be free from the rule of the two "Chandras" (Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu).
Hitting out at Naidu, he alleged that the TDP president "shamelessly" put the party, founded by late N T Rama Rao on the plank of self respect of Telugus and against the anti-Congress "at the feet of Sonia Gandhi"(UPA chairperson).
Slamming Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao, the BJP leader said he had quoted terror mastermind Masood Azhar as having said that not even a mosquito died in the surgical strikes carried out on terror camps in Pakistan.
"That means the confidence which he (Rao) had in Masood Azhar, he does not have in our government and soldiers. He should bow his head in shame," Laxman said.
He said the NDA government had an uncompromising attitude towards national security.
Meanwhile, AICC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju said the Lok Sabha election was not a cakewalk for TRS in Telangana, as projected in the exit poll results.
"Exit polls are essentially prepared and presented by those people with wishful thinking.
Secondly, this is also an attempt to create some kind of uncertainty and create a context of confusion among fence sitters and small parties and more importantly, the regional parties.
(the exit polls say) "BJP is coming to power and therefore, you (regional parties) all come and (join hands)" he told PTI.
Polling for the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana was held in the first phase on April 11.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU