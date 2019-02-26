BSE cancels English paper in 3 examination centers

The (BSE), Tuesday decided to cancel the ongoing (class 10) examination held on Monday in three centers as the examination was held in these centers in "most unfair and disruptive manner."



The three centres are located in the districts of Balangir, Dhenkanal and Cuttack, said an

The students wrote their second language English paper on Monday.

"Based on the preliminary reports submitted by the respective district officers (DEOs) and center superintendents, the examination committee of the Board has decided to cancel the Mondays paper of all the students who are writing their examinations at these centers, informed

She said the committee will take a final call on this after the examinations are over on March 8.

The reports said that students of these centers resorted to mass copying when guardians and teachers gathered around these centers forcefully entered into the examination halls and provided and helped the students with books and chits to write the answers.

"Although, policemen were deployed at these centers, they were outnumbered by the intruders," the said quoting available reports.

The Board, however, made it clear that the remaining papers of ongoing examination will be held at these Centers as per the schedule with adequate police arrangements and promulgating prohibitory measures under Section 144 of CrPC.

Sources said since the Mondays examination has been cancelled, the examination committee may either "withheld" the results of these students for malpractice or declare them as "fail" in English.

