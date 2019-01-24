Crude oil futures rise 0.32% as investors widen position

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Crude oil prices edged up 0.32 per cent to Rs 3,753 per barrel in futures trade Thursday as speculators widened their bets despite a weak trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in February was up by Rs 12, or 0.32 per cent, to Rs 3,753 per barrel in a business turnover of 6,286 lots.

Analysts said the rise in crude oil futures was largely due to raising of bets by participants, but a weak trend in global market, capped the gains.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude prices fell 0.29 per cent to USD 60.95, while Brent, used to price international oils, was down 0.31 per cent at USD 60.95 a barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange.

First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 11:45 IST

