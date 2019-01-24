Crude oil futures rise 0.32% as investors widen position

edged up 0.32 per cent to Rs 3,753 per barrel in futures trade Thursday as speculators widened their bets despite a weak trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in February was up by Rs 12, or 0.32 per cent, to Rs 3,753 per barrel in a business turnover of 6,286 lots.

Analysts said the rise in was largely due to raising of bets by participants, but a weak trend in global market, capped the gains.

Meanwhile, Intermediate crude prices fell 0.29 per cent to USD 60.95, while Brent, used to price international oils, was down 0.31 per cent at USD 60.95 a barrel at the

