Efforts being made to repatriate mortal remains of Indian killed in Nepal bus accident: Jaishankar

S Jaishankar on Tuesday saidefforts were being madeto repatriate the mortal remains of two Indians killed in a bus accident in and assured all assistance to the Indian pilgrims injured in the tragic incident.

A passenger bus carrying 60 Indian pilgrims was hit by a truck in Nepal's district, killing two persons on the spot and wounding 21 others, a Nepalese media report said.

"Deepest condolences to the bereaved families of Sh.Jena & Sh.Biswal who lost their lives in the tragic bus accident in earlier today.Our CG&officers from



@in_birgunj are at the hospital, constantly monitoring the treatment of the injured and extending all help to their families," Jaishankar tweeted.

Another team in is arranging to repatriate the mortal remains. "We will keep you updated," he said in response to a tweet by Dharmendra

"Took up the issue with EAM @DrSJaishankar, after being apprised of the tragic bus accident in Kathmandu, involving pilgrims from Puri & Requested for all possible assistance to the victims including post-mortem of the deceased & facilitation of their repatriation," tweeted earlier.

In another tweet, Jaishankar promised help to the family of an Indian killed in

"Our Embassy @IndEmbMoscow has reached out and is working to provide all assistance," he tweeted.

His response came after a person reached out to him on saying that a young student, Nikumoni Kakoti, from area of Guwahati died in and his family members are requesting the government through media to make necessary arrangement to bring back his body to Guwahati.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)