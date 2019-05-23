Farooq Abdullah wins Srinagar seat by over 70,000 votes

Former of and Thursday won the election to the constituency by trouncing his nearest rival by over 70,000 votes, entering the lower house of Parliament for the fourth time.

Abdullah polled 1,06,750 votes, while his his nearest rival PDP candidate polled 36,700 votes, an said.

He said the secured a total of 57.14 per cent of the total votes polled in the election to the parliamentary constituency, which is spread over three districts of Srinagar, and

Mohsin secured 19.64 per cent of the total votes polled, the said.

Abdullah defeated Mohsin by a margin 70,050 votes, he added.

Sajad Lone-led Peoples Conference polled 28,773 votes (15.4 per cent), while BJP's was at the fourth position with 4,631 votes (2.48 per cent), he said.

This is the fourth win in the elections for the 83-year-old Abdullah -- the three time former -- who has so far lost an election only once in his 42-year political career since his debut in 1980.

Abdullah was first elected as member of the in 1980. However, he returned to state in the wake of failing health of his father and National Conference founder Sheikh in 1981. He succeeded as of the state in September 1982 following his father's death.

Abdullah won in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, but lost to PDP candidate in the 2014 elections.

However, he won the 2017 by-polls to Lok Sabha after Karra resigned from the PDP as well the Lok Sabha in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)