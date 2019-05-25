Fire and blast at Thai port injures 25

A fire erupted on a cargo ship docked at a port in Thailand, triggering a blast and leaving at least 25 workers suffering from and other injuries, officials said Saturday.

The district around Laem Chabang deep-sea port in province, located two hours south of capital Bangkok, has been declared a "danger zone", said

The fire broke out on Saturday at 6.35 am (23:35 GMT Friday) on the cargo ship named KMTC Hong Kong, which was moored to the port terminal.

Photos circulated on Thai media showed thick smoke billowing from the freight ship as the fire blazed.

Yuthana said people on the port were "affected by and hit by small shrapnel from the containers".

At least 25 port workers suffered from minor or irritation from the fire, said Sivaporn Buapong, of province's

"The situation is under control now ... will investigate the cause of the fire," Sivaporn told AFP.

The deep-sea port is an integral part of an ambitious $45 billion infrastructure scheme by Thailand's junta known as the "Eastern Economic Corridor" (EEC) to transform the coastal area into a tech hub.

Over 7 million containers are transported through annually, according to the EEC's website.

Under the new scheme, the port is due to expand with four new container berths, which the junta expects to more than double freight traffic to 18.1 million containers per year.

