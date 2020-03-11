JUST IN
WHO calls Coronavirus a pandemic, UK and Italy announce war chests
Business Standard

Govt feeding voter ID, licence info into software to identify Delhi rioters

Amit Shah said facial recognition technology has so far identified 1,100 people

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi | PTI photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday informed Lok Sabha that the government has fed details of voter identity cards and driving licences of people into a software to identify those involved in the Delhi violence.

Responding to a debate on the violence in parts of Delhi that claimed over 50 lives, he said facial recognition technology has so far identified 1,100 people.

Out of them, over 300 had come from Uttar Pradesh to apparently create violence in northeast Delhi.

Shah also said that the Home Ministry has communicated to the Delhi High Court regarding the establishment of a Claims Commission for relief and rehabilitation of victims.

He also informed the House that recoveries would be made from those responsible for the destruction of properties.
First Published: Wed, March 11 2020. 23:36 IST

