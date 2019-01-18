IIFL Finance to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr via NCDs

IIFL Friday said it plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through public offer of debentures to fund business growth.

The non-convertible debentures will offer highest yield of 10.50 per cent for individual and other categories, and 10.35 per cent for institutional category, for tenor of 120 months with frequency of monthly and annual payment, said.

The other tenors offered are for 39 months and 60 months, he said adding that the non-convertible debentures (NCDs) would be issued at face value of Rs 1,000 each and the minimum application size is Rs 10,000 across all categories.

The public issue opens on January 22 and closes on February 20 with an option of early closure. The allotment will be made on first come, first served basis.

IIFL will issue secured and unsecured NCDs, aggregating to Rs 250 crore, with a green-shoe option to retain over-subscription up to Rs 1,750 crore aggregating to a total of Rs 2,000 crore, Bali said.

The proceeds of the issue may be utilised during the current fiscal itself across various business segments of the company, he said.

The company's profit stood at Rs 357.2 crore for April-September 2018, posting a growth of 69 per cent and its loan assets under management (AUM), predominantly retail, showed a growth of 40 per cent to reach Rs 36,373 crore.

Retail loans, including home loans and small business finance, constituted 85 per cent of the loan book, and 46 per cent of the loans were compliant with RBI's priority sector lending (PSL) norms.

The securitised loan book constituted 15 per cent of the AUM and asset quality remained sound with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of 2.2 per cent and net NPAs of 1 per cent.

IIFL Home focusses on affordable housing segment and is one of the leading players in disbursing Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)