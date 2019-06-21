Iran exiles tied to top Trump advisers demand regime change

Supporters of an Iranian exile group with ties to some of Donald Trump's top advisers rallied Friday for regime change in Iran, amid heightened tensions between the US and

Clad in yellow vests emblazoned with the words "Free Iran," more than 1,000 members of the gathered outside the State Department to demand an end to Iran's theocratic government.

The demonstration took place just hours after Trump claimed he had approved but then called off military strikes against to retaliate for its downing of a US drone in the

After the rally, the demonstrators were to march to the to press their case.

"We have and will continue to declare that what we seek is the regime's overthrow, overthrow, overthrow," the group's Paris-based leader said in a video message to the crowd, which also included current and former US lawmakers from both the Democratic and Republican parties.

Known as the MEK, the controversial group has hosted Trump's at previous events and the president's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is a supporter.

Before joining the administration, Bolton told an MEK meeting in 2018 that "before 2019, we here ... will celebrate in " Giuliani, the former mayor, has made similar comments before the MEK.

Once listed as a "foreign terrorist organisation" by the United States, the MEK has been derided by critics as a cult. But the terrorist label and sanctions attached to it were rescinded in 2012 and its influence has increased since Trump became

The earlier this year designated one of the MEK's main foes, Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps, as a foreign terrorist organisation, and the MEK is now calling for to be similarly sanctioned.

Iran views the group as a threat, and last year its annual rally in that Giuliani attended was the target of an alleged Tehran-backed bomb plot that was thwarted by arrests. An Austrian-based Iranian is being held in Belgium, where police found bomb material in the car of a couple of Iranian origin.

The group has its headquarters outside with several thousand members in Albania, extracted in a UN-brokered effort from Supporters are scattered elsewhere in the West as part of the Iranian diaspora.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)