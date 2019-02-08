Jeremy wins second weightlifting medal for India in Thailand event

Youth gold medallist Friday clinched a silver in men's 67kg category, fetching India's second medal in the EGAT's Cup International Championships in Chiang Mai,

The 16-year-old Lalrinnunga lifted 131kg in snatch and 157kg in clean and jerk for a total of 288kg. The promising weightlifter was, however, far behind the gold winner, Deni of who lifted 303kg (132+171).

of took the bronze with a total lift of 285kg (125+160).

Lalrinnunga had won a gold in the Buenos Aires Youth in October last year in the 62kg category with a total lift of 274kg (124+150).

This tournament is a silver level Olympic qualifying event, the points from which will be counted when the final rankings for 2020 cut are done.

and finished sixth and ninth in 59kg category with total lifts of 195kg and 189kg respectively.

On Thursday, world champion Saikhom Mirabai Chanu had won a gold in the women's 49kg category with a total lift of 192kg (82+110).

