Business Standard

Lead futures weaken on profit-booking

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Lead prices were marginally down in futures trade Thursday as speculators booked profits at prevailing levels amid subdued demand at domestic spot markets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in January shed 5 paise, or 0.03 per cent, to Rs 144.50 per kg, in a business turnover of 1,013 lots.

Market analysts said profit-booking by participants and muted demand from battery-makers in the spot market, kept pressure on lead futures here.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 11:45 IST

