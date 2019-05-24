Like in 1977, Congress reduced to just 1 Lok Sabha seat in MP

After 40 years, Thursday witnessed a rerun of the post-Emergency 1977 general elections, in which the Bharatiya Jan Sangh(BJS) had won 39 seats, while the was reduced to just one seat - - in the then undivided state.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP, a successor to the BJS, won 26 of the 29 seats in till late Thursday night and established huge leads in two other constituencies.

On the other hand, the has managed to win just one seat - - and is unlikely to add to the tally.

Like in 2019, the had won only the seat in the undivided in 1977, senior journalist said.

During the 1977 national polls, the BJS had won 39 of the 40 seats in the undivided Madhya Pradesh. Congress candidate had won the Chhindwara seat, he added.

The BJP came into existence in April 1980.

This time, Nakul Nath, the son of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, won Chhindwara after defeating his BJP rival

After was created in 2000, 40 Lok Sabha seats of the undivided state were split - 11 went to and 29 remained with Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP, during the 2014 national elections, had won 27 of the 29 seats in The Congress had bagged Guna and Chhindwara.

This time, the saffron outfit wrested Guna from the Congress.

"It was Narendra Modi's Tsunami which has blown our party to bits. Had Modi addressed an election meeting at Chhindwara, our party would have been reduced to naught in Madhya Pradesh," a Congress said.

BJP candidates have established unassailable lead in two seats where results are awaited. BJP nominee Sandhya Rai is leading by a margin of 1,95,813 over Congress rival in Bhind.

In Rewa, BJP candidate and sitting is leading by a margin of 3,10,250 against Congress nominee Siddarth Tiwari.

