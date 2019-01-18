LS polls: No alliance with Cong, AAP to contest all seats in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana

Ending months of speculation, the on Friday ruled out the possibility of any alliance with for polls, and added it will field candidates on all parliamentary constituencies in Delhi, and

Senior leader and party's unit convener said the decision came in the wake of the recent statements of Minister and Sheila Dikshit, opposing an alliance with the

"In the interest of the country, we were ready to drink the poison of Congress, but the statements show that the is still seeped in its arrogance. The will contest all seats in the three states on its own," Rai said at a press conference.

Dikshit refused to comment on the development.

"I do not have to react on what he said. It's his opinion," she said.

Rai said AAP in collaboration with "like-minded" parties in the country, will defeat the BJP in and get a new government installed at the Centre.

He said the "vision" of an alliance with Congress came into being on suggestions of leaders like Mamata Banerjee, M K Stalin, Chandrababu Naidu and

"Like-minded leaders like Farooq Abdullah, M K Stalin, Chandrababu Naidu, Mamata Banerjee among others stressed that despite disagreements with Congress, we (AAP) should fight the elections together in the interest of the country," he said.

The AAP, despite objections of its Delhi and units, was ready to go with Congress to end the "dictatorship of Modi-Shah combine" and to save the Constitution, he said.

"The way Minister issued statement that AAP has no takers in Punjab and said that Congress is a national party and it can not ally with a small party like AAP, made it clear that Congress kept its arrogance above the interest of the country."



working said AAP's decision proved that only it was vying for an alliance for the coming polls.

"They were running after us for an alliance and now rejecting it. It shows that they had interest in it and when we declined, they backed out," Yadav said.

He said that is of firm view that it will contest polls alone.

The AAP, which is the main opposition party in Punjab, will launch its campaign for Lok Sabha polls in the state with a rally in Barnala on January 20 which will be attended by

The candidates on the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be announced soon, Rai added.

