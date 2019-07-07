Man kills mother in northwest Delhi, surrenders before police

A 26-year-old man surrendered before police after allegedly slitting throat of his mother with a knife following a quarrel between them in northwest Delhi's Vijay Nagar area, police said Sunday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, they added.

According to police, the accused, Deepak, suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, slit the throat of his mother with a kitchen knife following a quarrel.

He surrendered before Model Town police station at about 1.25 am confessing his crime.

His younger brother had gone to a nearby market at the time of incident, police said.

The body of the woman was shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for post-mortem, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest), Vijayanta Arya said.

A case was registered and Deepak was arrested, she said.

During interrogation, the accused told police that he suspected the conduct of her mother that she was in an "illicit relationship" with someone, the officer said.

However, preliminary investigations revealed that Deepak had demanded money from his mother to perhaps buy liquor. But when she refused, a quarrel broke out between the two following which he slit her throat with a kitchen knife, Arya said, adding further investigation is going on.

One bloodstained knife, along with bloodstained bed sheet, pillow, bloodstained jeans and T-shirt of the accused, was seized, the DCP said.

Deepak was unemployed while his mother worked as a house-help. His father had separated from his mother a few years ago. Since then, he along with his younger brother lived with his mother, while his elder brother, who is married, lives separately, police said.

