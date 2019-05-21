Modi, Shah meet Union ministers to thank them for 'service to nation'

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Union ministers from the BJP as well as allies at a meeting hosted by party president Amit Shah at its headquarters.
The BJP described the meeting as an occasion to thank ministers for "their service to the nation" ahead of the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election on May 23, following which a new government will assume charge.
Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley, J P Nadda and Prakash Javadekar were among the key leaders from the BJP at the meeting.
Some ministers from BJP allies, including Ram Vilas Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party, Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Akali Dal and Anupriya Patel of the Apna Dal, were also present.
The saffron camp has expressed confidence that the NDA will emerge victorious, with the exit polls too forecasting a return of the Modi government.
Shah is also hosting a dinner for BJP leaders and allies later in the evening.
