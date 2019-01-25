Natco Pharma to invest Rs 100 cr for setting up agrichemical facilities in Andhra

-
ALSO READ
Natco Pharma Board approves equity shares buyback
PharmaHopers Explains the Expectations From Third Party Pharma Manufacturing Companies
PharmaHopers (Pharma Franchise Portal) Explains the Indian Future of Pharma Franchise & PCD Pharma Business in 2019
Natco Pharma consolidated net profit rises 115.17% in the September 2018 quarter
Natco Pharma standalone net profit rises 120.94% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Natco Pharma Friday announced to set up greenfield agrichemical manufacturing facilities with an investment of Rs 100 crore in Andhra Pradesh.
"Natco Pharma has initiated work on green-field manufacturing facilities for producing niche agrichemical products in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh," the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company expects the facilities to be commissioned by the end of 2019.
It said the facilities would manufacture both agrichemical technical and formulation products.
"Natco believes that its pharma strength in chemistry coupled with an acumen towards selection of niche molecules would differentiate itself in the agrichemical space as well," it added.
During the day, the drug major's shares were trading 0.83 per cent lower at Rs 676 apiece on the BSE.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU