JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

There's a 250-year wait for the economic gender gap to close: WEF report
Business Standard

Citizenship Act to adversely impact Northeast people: Assamese group in US

The AANA also urged the prime minister to update the Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC) released on August 31, 2019

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Citizenship Amendment Bill, CAB, strike, protest, North East, Guwahati, Demonstrators
Police fire teargas shells to disperse protesters during their clashes as they march against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Guwahati. (Photo: PTI )

The recently enacted Citizenship Amendment Act will adversely impact people of Assam and the northeast, an association representing the Assamese community in North America said.

In a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Assam Association of North America urged that the Assam Accord of 1985 be implemented in its entirety, where it should prevail over the Act in case of any conflict.

"The recent passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, causes us concern that it will adversely impact the people of Assam and the northeast," said the association in its letter, dated December 14.

"We see this Act as a threat to the integrity and unabridged continuity of language, culture, demographics and economic wellbeing of the indigenous population of Assam and the northeast," the letter read.

To address the concerns, the AANA urged the prime minister to implement the 1985 Assam Accord in its entirety with the cut-off date of March 24, 1971 without further delay, and with an expedited date of completion.

"In case of any conflict between the CAA and the Assam Accord, the Assam Accord must prevail in order to ensure primacy in the public interest of the indigenous population of Assam," it said.

The AANA also urged the prime minister to update the Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC) released on August 31, 2019, with corrections necessary to enable full and complete implementation of the accord.

"While granting citizenship and settling refugees, take necessary steps to protect and preserve the cultural, social and linguistic identity of the indigenous people of Assam," the letter said.
First Published: Wed, December 18 2019. 05:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU