Patnaik lays foundation stone of 44 projects, inaugurates 33

Chief Minister Wednesday laid foundation stone of a number of projects in district including a Rs 5,000 crore new port.

also inaugurated 33 projects in the district constructed at the cost of Rs 311.14 crore which include an road over bridge at Tamulia in town.

Assembly elections in are due along with the Lok Sabha polls.

"I am delighted to lay the foundation stone for the proposed today," said while addressing a regional Youth Conclave of Biju Yuva Bahini here at the police line field.

The all weather commercial is being developed jointly by having 51 per cent share and Chennai based (CPPL) with 49 per cent share, is scheduled to be commissioned within 36 months period.

Patnaik also laid foundation stone of a number of projects which include - a bridge over river Subarnarekha at Pantei to be built at the cost Rs 189.97 crore, a road over bridge on Jaleswar and Laxmanath road at the cost Rs 40.04 crore, a fishing jetty at Balaramgudi in Chandipur at Rs 49.94 crore.

MP said "This port will create direct and indirect employments for at least 12,000 people."



"Estimated project cost of the port is Rs 5,000 crore for which 692 acres of land have already been provided to the developers," an statement said.

"The proposed port to be built at Chumukh area in Baliapal block under Balasore district, will have 12 berths and will handle goods of 25 to 55 million (MTPA) metric tonne per annum," said an

