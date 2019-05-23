Popular 'Gujjar' face - Ramesh Bidhuri - set to win South Delhi seat

-
Popular "Gujjar" face from south Delhi constituency - Ramesh Bidhuri is poised to win the second term from the same constituency after trouncing his rival AAP's Raghav Chadha.
Bidhuri, who was leading by a margin of over 3.61 lakh votes is also pitted against Congress' boxer-turned-politician Vijender Singh for the prestigious South Delhi Lok Sabha seat, which has been held by the likes of Sushma Swaraj and Madan Lal Khurana.
The seat, on which caste equations play a huge role, was won by 57-year-old Bidhuri in 2014 by a margin of 1,07,000 votes. He had defeated AAP's Devendra Sherwat, who had secured the second spot.
In 2009, the seat was held by Congress' Ramesh Kumar who had defeated Bidhuri.
In 2019, Bidhuri bettered his performance by a huge margin and said people had voted for the work done by the Modi government.
"People have voted for the work done by Modi government. The previous governments were afraid of taking strong decisions. I worked according to the vision of the Modi government and based on that people have voted for me and have given a clear majority to the BJP," Bidhuri said.
Chadha had moved the Delhi High Court claiming that the returning officer (RO) overlooked "glaring discrepancies in Bidhuri's nomination" and it was accepted without application of mind on the ground that they do not have any power to reject a nomination once an affidavit is filed, regardless of any concealment therein.
Bidhuri was in the middle of controversy after he was accused of thrashing and misbehaving with party workers during a 'Run For Unity' event on October 31, 2018 at Sangam Vihar in his constituency to commemorate 143rd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
Bidhuri, who holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College of Delhi University has been a BJP man since the time he entered politics.
He was general secretary in the BJP in Delhi State unit and was the vice president of BJP Delhi unit in 2003-2008.
He also holds a law degree and won three consecutive terms as MLA from Tughlakabad assembly segment from 2003 to 2014.
Though South Delhi constituency had a large number of upscale areas, following the delimitation exercise in 2008, villages, slums and resettlement colonies dominate the landscape of the parliamentary seat.
These constituencies face problems like lack of infrastructure development while water and sewerage issues dominate the non-regularised colonies.
