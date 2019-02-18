RBI to inject Rs 12,500-cr liquidity via OMOs on Thursday

The (RBI) Monday said it would inject Rs 12,500 crore into the system through purchase of government securities on Thursday to increase liquidity.

The purchase will be made through open market operations (OMOs).

"Based on an assessment of prevailing liquidity conditions and also of the durable liquidity needs going forward, the RBI has decided to conduct purchase of...government securities under OMOs for an aggregate amount of Rs 125 billion on February 21, 2019," the RBI said in a release.

The eligible participants should submit their offers in electronic format on the RBI core solution (E-Kuber) system on February 21.

The result of the auction will be announced on the same day and payment to successful participants will be made on the following day, RBI said.

OMOs are to either inject or suck out liquidity from the system. When the liquidity is tight, is pumped into the market by purchase of government securities.

While in the case of surplus, the excess is sucked out by selling of government bonds.

