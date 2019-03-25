JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Time poverty: Unpaid work keeps Indian women out of jobs, disempowered
Business Standard

SC notice to CBI in disproportionate assets case against Mulayam, Akhilesh

A bench comprising chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta asked the CBI to file its response in two weeks with regard to present status of investigation in the assets case

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Ram Manohar Lohia, Shivpal Yadav, Samajwadi Party

The Supreme Court Monday issued notice to the CBI on a plea seeking a direction to the probe agency to place the investigation report in the disproportionate assets case against SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav and his sons Akhilesh Yadav and Prateek Yadav.

A bench comprising chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta asked the CBI to file its response in two weeks with regard to present status of investigation in the assets case against Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh and his two sons.

The bench was hearing a plea file by Congress leader Vishwanath Chaturvedi seeking a direction to the probe agency to apprise the court of the status of the investigation in the case.
First Published: Mon, March 25 2019. 11:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements