SC notice to Raman Singh's son-in-law on plea challenging anticipatory bail

The Friday issued notice to the of former Chhattisgarh on a plea challenging the anticipatory granted to him by the high court in a case relating to alleged irregularities while he was posted as of a government hospital.

A bench of justices and K M Joseph sought reply from Dr on the state's appeal in the case related to alleged financial irregularities committed by him while he was posted as of at Raipur.

An FIR has been lodged against Gupta on a complaint by the incumbent of the hospital alleging that during the former's tenure, he had misused his office and position for committing various irregularities in purchase of machines, allotment of tenders and making appointments.

The appeal filed by the state in the apex court said that Gupta has not been under custody after the registration of FIR and had directly approached the for anticipatory bail, which was allowed by the court.

The plea said that was granted by the high court ignoring the fact that investigation against Gupta was at a very crucial stage of collection of documents and evidences which would unearth the alleged financial irregularities committed by him.

"The high court failed to appreciate that the respondent (Gupta) has extended no cooperation in the investigation and has been untraceable even after several notices were issued to him seeking his presence. It was not appropriate for the high court to allow the application," the state said in its plea.

It further said that Gupta had allegedly misused his office and committed financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 50 crore by fabricating and forging audit reports, appointing persons against established rules and procedures for his personal gain and he had also tampered with evidence and influenced possible witnesses to hide his deeds.

"Various witnesses have recorded statements before the Investigating clearly implicating the accused in devising a mechanism to fraudulantly obtain a facility to the tune of Rs 64 Crores from Punjab National Bank, Katora Talab Branh, Raipur wherein forged audit reports were submitted," the plea claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)