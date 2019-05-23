Second coming for Hema in Mathura, actor credits Modi-Shah for BJP feat

is all set to retain her Mathura seat, establishing a huge lead of 2,78,629 votes over her nearest rival of

The politician, who led a colourful campaign that led to many memes and jokes, took to to congratulate and for the "stupendous" performance of the BJP.

She also went on to thank her party workers for their support in mounting a strong campaign for her.

"Modi ji & ji are the architects of this stupendous win & it is the committed, tireless hard work of the wonderful Karyakartas (workers) that has made all this possible.I personally thank all the BJP cadre & all the netas of Mathura, UP who have worked so hard with me for my win," she wrote on

The 70-year-old actor, whose magic as 'Basanti' from the 1975 blockbuster "Sholay" has not waned, had defeated of RLD with over three lakh votes in 2014.

Her husband and "Sholay" co-star had also campaigned for the actor, taking voters down the memory lane by reciting his "water tank" dialogue from the film. is on for more celebrations as his son, Sunny Deol, is also on his way to victory in Gurdaspur on a BJP ticket.

The congratulated his wife on

"Hema, congratulations. We love We have proved in Bikaner and Mathura. We will keep our flag flying.........always," the 83-year-old wrote.

