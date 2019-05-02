Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas get married in surprise Las Vegas wedding

and tied the knot in a surprise wedding in Las Vegas, barely hours after concluded.

According to E! News, the "Game of Thrones" star and the Jonas Brothers member headed straight to a Sin City wedding chapel to exchange vows post the BBMAs.

At the event, Joe and his brothers -- and -- performed their first awards show since announcing their reunion earlier this year.

The couple, who announced their engagement in October 2017, obtained a marriage license Wednesday.

It was through DJ Diplo's Instagram account that fans and the media got to know about the impromptu nuptials.

In one of the DJ's Instagram Stories, Turner, 23, can be seen entering the chapel in a white trousseau, with Joe, 29, and his brothers, who were dressed in suits.

"Gonna hit up this wedding real quick," Diplo captioned the video.

In another video, an Elvis Presley impersonator officiated the ceremony as country music duo Dan + Shay performed their hit song "Speechless".

After they exchanged vows, the newly married couple swapped ring pops instead of wedding bands.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)