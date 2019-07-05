Wanted criminal held in Ghaziabad after brief encounter with police

A wanted criminal was arrested here after a brief exchange of fire with police, officials said Friday.

The arrested accused, Gyanendra Pauwa, also carries a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, police said.

SP (City) Shlok Kumar said two bike-borne robbers snatched a mobile phone from a man in Pratap Vihar. The accused sped away towards Crossing Republic society. Vijay Nagar police launched a combing operation in the area and cornered Pauwa.

He also opened fire at the police team but was shot in the leg when police retaliated.

Pauwa, who is a sharpshooter of a dreaded gang, was rushed to a nearby hospital, the SP said.

He is wanted in three cases of dacoity and booked under the Gangster Act. His accomplice fled the spot and will be nabbed soon, Kumar said.

