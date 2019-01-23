U.S. Fed investigating Deutsche's role in Danske money laundering - Bloomberg

(Reuters) - The is investigating Deutsche Bank's role in a scheme that has embroiled both it and Denmark's Danske Bank, reported on Wednesday.

The Fed's investigation is at an early stage, said, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

is investigating whether in properly monitored the transfer of funds it performed on behalf of Danske from its branch, the report added.

Deutsche shares were down 1.8 percent in early trade lagging Germany's DAX index which was off 0.6 percent.

declined to comment. Deutsche said last week that the bank was investigating the Danske case internally and that it had no indications of any misconduct on the bank's part.

has been cooperating with the Fed, reported.

Danske is under investigation for suspicious payments totalling 200 billion euros ($227 billion) from 2007 until 2015 and a source with direct knowledge of the case has told Deutsche Bank helped to process the bulk of the payments.

A Deutsche Bank has said the lender played only a secondary role as a so-called to Danske Bank, limiting what it needed to know about the people behind the transactions.

In 2017, the Fed was among regulators that fined Deutsche Bank nearly $700 million for weak controls that allowed from A into the case is still ongoing.

Last November, Germany's largest bank was the subject of another allegation. Police searched the offices of all the members of Deutsche Bank's board as part of a two-day raid and investigation into money laundering allegations linked to the Panama Papers.

Deutsche Bank has also said that it had no indications of misconduct in this case.

In September, German regulator BaFin ordered Deutsche Bank to do more to prevent money laundering and "terrorist financing" and appointed accounting firm as a third party to assess progress.

($1 = 0.8807 euros)

