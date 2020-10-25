BCCI announces IPL 2020 playoff schedule, Dubai to host final on Nov 10

Dubai will host the final of the 2020 season of the (IPL) as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the schedule for the playoffs and the title clash.



Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here

Dubai will host the first qualifier on November 5 after which the eliminator and second qualifier will be played in Abu Dhabi on November 6 and November 8 respectively. The final will be played on November 10. All matches have been scheduled for a 7.30 pm IST start.



Who holds orange and purple caps in 2020 IPL? Check here

Meanwhile, the Women's T20 Challenge to be played from November 4 to November 9 in Sharjah. The Supernovas, Velocity and Trailblazers will play three matches in the round-robin stage before the final on November 4, 5 and 7.

While the first and third matches alongwith the final have been scheduled to start at 7.30 pm IST, the second match between Velocity and Trailblazers is set for a 3.30 pm IST start.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)