BCCI announces IPL 2020 playoff schedule, Dubai to host final on Nov 10

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020 will test players mentally and physically, feels Madan Lal
IPL 2020 prediction: Champions Mumbai Indians is bookies top favourite
IPL 2020 abroad: Destination wedding doesn't work without family, say teams
IPL 2020 preview: UAE's testing conditions a big challenge for players
IPL to begin from Sept 19 in UAE, final on Nov 8: chairman Brijesh Patel
-
Dubai will host the final of the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the schedule for the playoffs and the title clash.
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
Dubai will host the first qualifier on November 5 after which the eliminator and second qualifier will be played in Abu Dhabi on November 6 and November 8 respectively. The final will be played on November 10. All matches have been scheduled for a 7.30 pm IST start.
Who holds orange and purple caps in 2020 IPL? Check here
Meanwhile, the Women's T20 Challenge to be played from November 4 to November 9 in Sharjah. The Supernovas, Velocity and Trailblazers will play three matches in the round-robin stage before the final on November 4, 5 and 7.
While the first and third matches alongwith the final have been scheduled to start at 7.30 pm IST, the second match between Velocity and Trailblazers is set for a 3.30 pm IST start.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor