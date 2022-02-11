Frustrated with elbow injury, Kane Williamson says 'cut it off'

team skipper Kane Williamson's nagging elbow injury for the last 15 months has left him frustrated, with the prolific run-getter reportedly saying in exasperation to "cut it off".

The Blackcaps recently announced a new-look 15-member squad for the opening Test against South Africa beginning February 17, with Williamson missing again due to the elbow injury. The injury has prevented Williamson from playing international since December 2021, and while there were reports that he would lead the side against the Proteas, reports say he is still a few weeks away from complete recovery.

On Friday, Williamson was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz that on some days "he wishes he could take to his left arm with a hacksaw".

"Cut it off...I've thought about that a few times," Williamson, 31, said, while discussing his elbow injury. The report said that Williamson had even reached out to Australian great Steve Smith, and Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar to seek their advice on tennis elbow injuries.

"Everyone seems to have a different story with this sort of injury, so I was certainly hopeful. But not to be, and it's a tough pill to swallow, to be honest," said Williamson. "It has been tough to get my head around, but I'm getting the support of the medical staff and New Zealand (NZC) around the big picture. But as a player it's not always easy to do."

While Williamson still doesn't know when he would be able to overcome the injury, the captain, who guided his side to the World Test Championship title triumph over India last year, said his rehabilitation programme is progressing. It includes a 20-25 minute batting sessions every two days.

Williamson missed a Test match against India last December and also the drawn two-Test series against Bangladesh, and now he is is missing the two-match series against South Africa in Christchurch.

Even New Zealand head coach Gary Stead has said recently that Williamson is getting frustrated with the injury.

"Kane desperately wants to play for NZ, this is hurting him not playing," Stead had told SENZ Mornings recently.

"I've heard a number of stories of people who have got through it, and those were certainly encouraging at the start. I'm just really curious about my end point. But everyone has been pretty unanimous that there will be one, but it's just putting in the time and effort to basically seeing the back of it," added Williamson.

