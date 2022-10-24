India among 12 teams finalised for Men's 2022 World Team Chess Championship

-
-
Teams from 12 top chess-playing nations including India, China, the United States and the Netherlands have been included in the lineup for the 2022 Men's World Team Chess Championship here next month.
The list for the competition, which begins on November 20, was completed after South Africa confirmed over the weekend that they would participate, the Israel Chess Federation (ICF) said in a statement on Sunday.
The other participating countries are China, the United States, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, India, Spain, France, Ukraine, the Netherlands, Poland, and the host Israel, reports Xinhua.
Ahead of the competition, organised by the International Chess Federation (FIDE), the 12 teams will be divided into two pools of about the same strength, sorted by the average ratings of their players.
After five rounds, the first four teams in each pool will advance to the quarterfinals. The final match will be played on November 25.
First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 06:44 IST