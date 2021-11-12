Indian women's team to tour New Zealand ahead of 2022 ODI World Cup

-
ALSO READ
New Zealand cricket team cancels Pakistan tour amid security concerns
IND vs SL HIGHLIGHTS, 3rd ODI: SL win by 3 wickets, India win series 2-1
India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI highlights: India win by 7 wkts; lead series 1-0
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI HIGHLIGHTS: Chahar stars as India win by 3 wkts
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: India wins the toss and opts to bat
-
The Indian women's cricket team will play five ODIs and one T20I in New Zealand next year as part of their preparations for the 50-over World Cup scheduled for March-April.
The six-match series will get underway with a one-off T20I on February 9 and end on February 24.
"The White Ferns will put the finishing touches on their preparations for the upcoming World Cup, to be hosted in New Zealand for the first time in 22 years, when they play India in a six-match series comprising a T20, and five ODIs," New Zealand Cricket announced on Friday.
The two teams last faced each other in a bilateral series in January-February 2019, when New Zealand hosted India for six limited-overs games. India clinched the ODI series 2-1 while New Zealand handed them a 3-0 sweep in the T20I leg of the tour.
India's last international outing was a seven-match tour of Australia in September-October this year, which featured three ODIs and T20Is apiece and a pink-ball Test.
"The India series is a crucial part of the White Ferns' World Cup preparations," NZC chief executive David White said in a statement.
Schedule:
Feb 9: 1st T20I, Napier
Feb 11: 1st ODI, Napier
Feb 14: 2nd ODI, Nelson
Feb 16: 3rd ODI, Nelson
Feb 22: 4th ODI, Queenstown
Feb 24: 5th ODI, Queenstown
--IANS
avn/akm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor