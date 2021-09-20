Kohli to step down: Experts question timings of both announcements

-
ALSO READ
Kohli to step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after IPL 2021
Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20I captain after ICC T20 World Cup
IPL 2021, RCB vs RR highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore wins by 10 wkts
IPL 2021: KKR vs RCB match postponed; Varun, Sandeep test Covid positive
IPL 2021 Match 22 highlights: RCB beats DC by 1 run in a last over thriller
-
Former cricketers have questioned the timing of Virat Kohli's announcement that he will step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain at the end of the IPL 2021 season, saying "if you want to do that, you probably do it after the tournament".
Three days back, Kohli had also dropped a bombshell -- just a month before the ICC World T20 to begin -- that he will stand down from Team India T20 captaincy after the mega sporting spectacle in UAE and Oman.
On Sunday night, he shared the news on Twitter - just hours before their first game in the resumed IPL 2021 on Monday -- that he will quit RCB captaincy as well. The timings of both the announcements have left the former cricketers a bit "surprised". They believe that Kohli has "unsettled" his RCB side.
The match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the United Arab Emirates will be'Kohli's 200th for Bangalore. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir said Kohli's timing had surprised him and would not help Bangalore's quest for a first IPL title. "If you want to do that, you probably do it after the tourn"ment," Gambhir said on Star Sp"rts. "Because it makes the team unsettled and emotional as well."
Whereas, former batsman Sanjay Manjrekar said, "I am just curious about both the announcements as to why he had to do it before the tournaments," Manjrekar was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.
Kohli was made Bangalore's captain in 2013, but despite his superstar status, the team's best finish was losing in 2016 final. Kohli insisted his decision had been "well thought (out) and in the best interest of this wonderful franchise".
--IANS
Cs/bsk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor