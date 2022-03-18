Pakistan-Australia T20I, ODI matches shifted to Lahore: Pak minister

-
The three One-day Internationals and a Twenty20 match scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi as part of the ongoing Pakistan-Australia series have been shifted to Lahore, Pakistan's interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad confirmed on Friday.
Rasheed Ahmad said that the decision was taken in view of the heightened political tensions between the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan and the rest of the opposition.
The minister said that Pakistan's white-ball home series against Australia, slated to start on March 29, will now be hosted at Lahore's Gaddafi stadium, reports cricketpakistan.com.pk
"All the four white-ball matches will be shifted to Gaddafi Stadium where teams are set to play the final Test of the series starting from March 21, in case the political situation in Islamabad stays the same till March 20," a PCB official was quoted as saying by the website.
Both teams are currently in Lahore to play the series-deciding third and final Test at the Gaddafi Stadium.
Pakistan media had earlier reported that the changing political scenario and chances of a conflict-like situation in Islamabad has forced the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to prepare a contingency plan.
Pakistan have played two Tests against the touring team so far in the historic home series -- the first visit by Australia after the attack on the Sri Lanka cricket team in March 2009. The first Test was played in Rawalpindi and the second in Karachi, and both ended in draws.
--IANS
inj/bsk
