PKL 9: Bengaluru Bulls make comeback to tie 31-31 with Patna Pirates

-
ALSO READ
Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction 2022: When and where to watch Live?
Pro Kabaddi Auction 2022: PKL Player Auctions, Venue, Date and Time
PKL 2022 Highlights: Bulls win southern derby vs Thalaivas, Gujarat beat UP
PKL 2022 Highlights: Patna get first win, beat table toppers Dabang Delhi
PKL 2022 LIVE Score: UP Yoddhas making light work of Thalaivas, lead 31-17
-
The Patna Pirates dominated most part of the match, but the Bengaluru Bulls never lost hope during their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 match at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.
Going into the last minute of the match, the Pirates held a comfortable lead, but the Bulls inflicted an All Out and tackled Rohit Gulia to tie the match at 31-31.
Sachin effected a few raids as the Patna Pirates took the lead at 6-4 in the 9th minute. Manish tackled Vikash Kandola to help the Pirates widen their lead further.
The side from Patna inflicted an All Out in the 11th minute to take a massive lead at 12-5. Bharat pulled off a fantastic multi-point raid in the 14th minute, but the Pirates continued to dominate the match at 16-7. The Pirates kept raging on and ended the first half being in the lead at 19-10.
Bharat picked up a couple of raid points and the Bulls tackled Rohit Gulia in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Pirates still had a comfortable lead at 22-15.
All-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh also joined the party as the Pirates extended their lead further. Kandola found it difficult to breach the Pirates' defense as Patna had a stronghold of the match at 27-20 in the 34th minute.
However, the Bulls inflicted an All Out and Bharat effected a couple of raids in the last minute of the match, but they were still trailing at 30-31. Thereafter, the Bulls tackled Gulia in the dying seconds of the match to tie the match at 31-31.
--IANS
bsk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, October 23 2022. 21:36 IST