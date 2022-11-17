PKL 9: Pardeep Narwal stars with 22 points as U.P. Yoddhas decimate Delhi

The U.P. Yoddhas' ace Pardeep Narwal pulled out all the stops for the fans in the last match of the Pune leg at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi here on Wednesday.

Pardeep Narwal, scored a whopping 22 points to help the U.P. Yoddhas defeat Dabang Delhi K.C. 50-31 on the night.

Narwal was off the mark with a flyer for the Yoddhas and Naveen Kumar picked up Delhi's first points. However, the early exchanges were keenly contested, with neither team conceding space, and the defences holding strong. However, the Yoddhas inched ahead midway through the first half.

Pardeep then powered his way through the Delhi defense, with a Super Raid, as the Yoddhas extended their lead to five points.

Pardeep brought out his best moves soon after for the Pune crowd, inflicting an All-Out, getting to his Super 10 within the first 15 minutes of the game. After that, Rohit Tomar followed in Pardeep's footsteps for a four-point raid, as U.P. took control and finished the half with a lead of 15 points, as the score read 29-14.

Narwal continued in his merry ways in the early exchanges of the second half, piling on the pressure on the defending champions. The Yoddhas kept the Delhi side and Naveen quiet in the first part of the second phase, as they ran down the clock without too many concerns.

With just over 10 minutes to go, the Yoddhas defenders landed an All-Out on Delhi, as the lead continued to stretch. Narwal meanwhile, had crossed the 20-point mark and even though Vijay Malik had a Super 10 of his own for Delhi, the spotlight was firmly on one player during the game.

Eventually, the U.P. Yoddhas hit the half-century mark and eventually closed out a comprehensive victory.

--IANS

bsk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)